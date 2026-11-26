Five Ugandan human trafficking victims are expected home today, after weeks of negotiations securing the release of 10 Ugandans from prisons in Myanmar.

While presenting the government’s statement on the situation of Ugandans in distress abroad on Wednesday evening, Haruna Kasolo, the state minister for foreign affairs said the other five are expected in December, after the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) provides their tickets.

According to the Minister, Uganda’s High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is still following up on an estimated 500 other Ugandan trafficking victims in Myanmar and that his ministry has requested extra funding to help stranded Ugandans in Southeast Asia return home.

Mr Kyeyune also revealed that a considerable number of Ugandans in distress in South East Asia remain unaccounted for due to lack of resources to trace them.

He told parliament on Wednesday that Uganda’s High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is resource constrained.

This comes as five Ugandan human trafficking victims are expected home today, after weeks of negotiations securing the release of 10 Ugandans from prisons in Myanmar.

However, minister Kasolo said that between 500 and 1,000 Ugandans, and possibly more, could still be in captivity or stranded in remote parts of Cambodia.

Citing organisations working with Uganda’s diplomatic mission in Myanmar, Kasolo said the estimate is 200 to 500.

While presenting the governments’ statement on the situation of Ugandans in distress abroad, Kyeyune added that over 1,411 Ugandans had returned from Cambodia and 611 from Myanmar.

At the time of the report, 21 in Cambodia had registered with the mission and were awaiting help, whereas another 20 in Myanmar were scheduled to return.

According to the Minister, most of the victims were lured into the trap after answering fake job adverts on social media.