MASAKA: The open court sitting at saaza ground in masaka city is today resuming the hearing of the case in which Kamugisha Kulayisi aka Mujulizi Fred is facing charges of murder of an unidentified woman for the fourth day.

During hearing on Wednesday prosecution led by chief state attorney Jonathan Muwaganya presented the six and seven witnesses who included the police officer attached to Nyendo Mukungwe division police station that recorded the videos of crime scene reconstruction and the one that interpreted the documents and made transcription of videos and translations of video evidence evidence which state intend to use to make its case.

In the same sitting the presiding judge justice Vincent Wagona also heard testimony of the handwriting expert Erisa Ssebufu from the police forensics department who examined the documents recovered from crime scenes including the book recovered from Kako where the bag containing the head of the unidentified woman was found.

He told court that the handwriting of the documents recovered from Kamugisha’s home, which included land sale agreements and the documents that were made at police and the one recovered in a book found at the crime scene at Kako where found to be in the handwriting of Kamugisha Kulayisi aka Mujulizi Fred.

Court is expected today (Thursday) to resume with the testimony of the DNA expert report, before state presenting other witnesses to complete the witnesses that remained on Wednesday.

Locals attending the open court are calling on the judiciary to ensure that this trial dispenses justice to the murder victim