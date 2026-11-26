By Rashul Adidi

ZOMBO: At least 10 people have died after a truck carrying traders plunged into River Nyagak in Zombo District on Thursday morning, police have confirmed.

Zombo District Traffic Officer Simon Peter Komaketch said 10 bodies had been recovered by press time, while four survivors, two men and two women, had been rushed to hospital. Two of the survivors were reportedly in critical condition.

Police, assisted by local residents, were searching for other occupants who were aboard the truck, which was transporting traders from Zombo to Lira City.

Mr Komaketch said the accident occurred at about 10am at Nyagak Bridge, a known black spot located along a sharp bend on a steep slope.

Preliminary information indicates that the truck had left Loro Market in Lira District on Wednesday, November 25, carrying animals, and arrived in Zombo Town at about 1am on Thursday.

The vehicle was reportedly loaded with bags of cassava flour and passengers for the return journey when the driver allegedly lost control and plunged into the river.

West Nile Regional Police spokesperson Josephine Angucia said officers responded to the scene to conduct rescue operations, assist survivors and secure the area.

Divers were still searching the river by press time, with police warning that more occupants could be trapped underwater.

The deceased have been identified as Fuambe Jennifer, Makwonga Kane, Olumu James, Oryema Valente, Judy Adubango, Jurama, Odongo from Palei, Odongo, Fosca Akumu and Okwir, who was the driver.

Preliminary investigations point to brake failure as the possible cause of the accident. Police said investigations were ongoing under Zombo District TAR 83/2026.