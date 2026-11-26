By Brian Kawalya

Uganda’s Cricket Cranes have been flagged off by the National Council of Sports (NCS) ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Nepal, where they will be seeking to move a step closer to qualifying for the 2027 World Cup.

The 15-member squad is scheduled to depart for Kathmandu tomorrow, Friday, ahead of the tournament that runs from December 4 to 21.

Uganda earned its place in the competition after finishing among the top two teams in the 2024–2026 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B alongside Italy.

The qualifier play-off will feature eight teams, with Uganda set to face Namibia, hosts Nepal, Jersey, Kuwait, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Canada.

The Cricket Cranes will open their campaign against Namibia on December 4 before facing the other six sides in the competition.

A top-four finish will earn Uganda a place in the final World Cup Qualifier scheduled for February and March 2027, keeping its hopes of reaching the global showpiece alive.