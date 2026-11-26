KAMPALA: Mobile Money Transactions have hit 10 million shillings per second. This has been revealed by the Governor Bank of Uganda (BoU) Mr. Michael Atingi-Ego.

In February 2026, Visa executives discussed with Ugandan authorities about maintaining a country-level office in Uganda while coordinating East Africa strategy from its regional hub in Nairobi, alongside introducing Visa Pay.

While speaking at a ceremony where VISA, a global digital payment network, announced the opening of its permanent office in Kampala, held on Thursday at the Marriott Hotel in Kampala, Mr. Atingi-Ego said the launch of VISA offices in the country will help connect digital financial services directly to Uganda’s Long-term goals growth ambitions including drastic expansion in accessing productive credits.

“Uganda has embarked on this journey, it has embraced mobile money at a remarkable scale. In the year ending June 2025, mobile money transactions had reached Shs 326 trillion. Now back to the envelope arithmetic, you’re talking about 10 Million shillings per second. And by Visa’s own estimates, about two-thirds of the transactions in Uganda are still conducted in cash”, he said.

Mr Antingi-Ego observed that Ugandans have learnt to transfer money using digital platforms but have not yet learnt how to use money productively.

“So that’s a very big opportunity that lies ahead of you. We’ve learned to move money, the harder task is to make money work. We have been transferring money, Momo, Airtel, what have you, money has moved but we have not yet made money work. We need that money to work, that’s where success is going to be,’’ he added.

Meanwhile Mr Ating-Ego noted that Uganda’s banking system remains sound, calling on commercial banks to identify viable borrowers within their reach to bridge the gap caused by non-performing loans.

“Our banking system is sound. The non-performing loans fell to about 2.67% in the year June 2026, their lowest level since 2011. The question is how to bring more viable borrowers within its reach, that’s why payments letters matter with appropriate safeguards on the consents, privacy and consumer protection, digital information analytics and innovation can improve credit assessment and widen responsible finance to produce enterprises,’’ noted Mr Atingi-Ego.

He challenged VISA to bring many more people into the credit market particularly the small, micro and medium enterprises. He also urged VISA and its partners to work on lowering the cost of accepting its services to promote inclusivity and enable more people to access them.

Visa officials expressed readiness to make a significant contribution to Uganda’s economy through the financial sector.