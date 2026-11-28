Joint report

The Prime Minister of Uganda Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja on Saturday led the National Cleaning exercise as the government marked five months since the campaign was launched.

The National Cleaning Exercise in Uganda was officially launched on Saturday, July 25, 2026, marking the start of a campaign aimed at improving sanitation, preventing disease, protecting the environment and fostering a culture of civic responsibility.

In Kampala, the exercise was conducted in Kalerwe, in the city’s Kawempe Division, where the Premier was joined by several other senior government officials, local leaders and residents.

The nationwide exercise involved cleaning of streets, clearing of drainage channels and collection of garbage to promote proper sanitation and a clean, healthy environment.

Ms. Nabbanja was also seen ferrying garbage sacks to collection points.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the Director of Public Health Services and Environment, Dr. Sarah Zalwango, urged city dwellers to take responsibility for proper waste disposal by avoiding littering and keeping small waste items until they can dispose of them in designated bins.

Ms Zalwango urged the community to protect public litter bins from vandalism and use them appropriately, clarifying that the bins are meant for small litter and not domestic waste. She encouraged residents to keep their rubbish until they find a bin or dispose of it at home. She also commended the Physical Planning Department for planting trees to promote a greener Kampala, noting that the rainy season provides an opportunity for tree planting.

“We are also calling upon the community to ensure that the bins around them are not vandalised and are used appropriately. These bins are not for domestic waste; they are meant for littering small waste that you cannot keep in your bag. If you do not find a bin, keep the waste until you get home and dispose of it in your household bin. We have also managed to plant some trees, and because it is the rainy season, every opportunity we get, we plant trees to make Kampala greener and better,” Ms Zalwango said.

In the central region, Local Council I (LC1) Chairpersons established village registers to capture names of whoever participated in the cleaning exercise with the aim of enforcing punitive action against all defiant residents.

This was after local leaders registered just a small number of participants, many of whom were seen clearing bushes along feeder roads and removing garbage from their homes, business premises and road sides.

Masaka City Resident Commissioner (RCC) Ahamada Washaki urged the LC1 executive leadership to take tough action against those who deliberately defied the presidential directive to participate in the national cleaning exercise every last Saturday of the month.

In Mityana district, also in the central region, the LCV Chairperson Joseph Luzige, joined residents in marking the National Cleaning Day through activities aimed at promoting sanitation and beautifying Mityana Municipality. The activities included flowers and tree planting along Kampala road, desilting drainage channels in Kitinkokola and rubbish clearance in Buswabulongo.

Mr Luzige urged residents to embrace regular cleaning, warning that non-compliance could attract sanctions, including business closures.

And in the West Nile district of Yumbe, the Assistant District Health Officer Zubair Ojjo threatened to arrest some residents who had left garbage to accumulate in their respective homes while waiting for the National Cleaning Exercise.