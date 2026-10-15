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Court upholds victory of Kalungu District Woman MP

MASAKA: The High Court in Masaka has dismissed an election petition that was challenging the election of Kalungu District Woman MP Aisha Sekindi.

 

Justice Bernard Namanya ruled on Thursday that the petitioner, Hellen Nakeeya failed to prove that electoral irregularities substantially affected the election results.

 

The court found that serious incidents, including the killing of two of Nakeeya’s supporters, assaults, intimidation and damage to campaign vehicles, occurred during the electoral period.

 

However, the judge ruled that the evidence did not establish that the incidents changed the outcome of the election.

 

Sekindi won with 25,773 votes, against Nakeeya’s 5,498, a margin of 20,275 votes.

The court also dismissed allegations of bribery against Sekindi for lack of sufficient evidence.

 

Justice Namanya criticized the Electoral Commission’s failure to explain why timely remedial measures were not taken following the killings.

 

The petition was dismissed, with each party ordered to meet its own legal costs.

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