menu Home chevron_right

URC embarks on countrywide eviction of railway land encroachers

By Sulaina Nakidde

 

KAMPALA:The Uganda Railways Corporation today embarks on the eviction of encroachers and the demolition of all unauthorized structures on its land.

 

The move, according to John Linon Ssengendo, the corporation’s spokesperson, is a major step towards revitalization, rehabilitation and modernization of the railway transport as a key component of the National Development Agenda and regional transports integration.

 

Mr Ssengendo says the affected railway land includes, but is not limited to, land situated at railway stations and along railway corridors covering the Kampala-Malaba, Kampala-Portbell, and Kampala- Kasese routes among others.

 

“We shall do these operations across the country for two months , but we  call upon all those settling on URC illegally across the country to vacate, so that when we come we will not demolish your property,” Mr Ssengendo said. 

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Government asked not to ignore Bus Drivers’ concerns despite aborted......
    Reporter | October 12, 2026
    Thumbnail
    URC embarks on countrywide eviction of railway land encroachers
    Reporter | October 12, 2026
    Thumbnail
    2026 UCE exams kick off today
    Barbra Anyait | October 12, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Court Martial to sentence two former ADF recruits over Kampala ......
    Ruth Anderah | October 12, 2026
    Thumbnail
    CAF, AU urged to use Afcon to push for Visa-Free Africa
    Khalil manzil | October 11, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    933 KFM LIVE
    Live radio Better Information Best Music Click to play