URC embarks on countrywide eviction of railway land encroachers

By Sulaina Nakidde

KAMPALA:The Uganda Railways Corporation today embarks on the eviction of encroachers and the demolition of all unauthorized structures on its land.

The move, according to John Linon Ssengendo, the corporation’s spokesperson, is a major step towards revitalization, rehabilitation and modernization of the railway transport as a key component of the National Development Agenda and regional transports integration.

Mr Ssengendo says the affected railway land includes, but is not limited to, land situated at railway stations and along railway corridors covering the Kampala-Malaba, Kampala-Portbell, and Kampala- Kasese routes among others.

“We shall do these operations across the country for two months , but we call upon all those settling on URC illegally across the country to vacate, so that when we come we will not demolish your property,” Mr Ssengendo said.