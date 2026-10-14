PM Nabbanja woes Italian investors

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has called upon the Italian Business community to Invest in Uganda’s Agro-industry in order to promote value addition to Uganda’s products because they are organic in nature and attract better prices on the global market.

Nabbanja was addressing the First Uganda-Italy Business and Investment Forum in Rome, Italy.

The Commissioner Coffee Development at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Gerald Kyalo said the business and Investment forum under the theme: “Unlocking the shared Prosperity,” was organised by the Government of Uganda to tap into the European market through Italy, the number one consumer of Uganda’s Coffee.

Addressing the Forum, Nabbanja emphasized the need by Italian investors to take keen interest in adding value to Uganda’s coffee and other signature cash crops such as vanilla and plantain.

She added that processing Uganda’s coffee in Uganda will not only fetch the country more money but also allow the youthful population to get jobs.