Onlysiima – Ugandan model & actress soaring like an eagle across fashion, film & digital media

A Ugandan model and actress is challenging young people to make the most of the digital platforms as a springboard for career growth.

Onlysiima, whose real name is Siima Shamim, is expanding her presence in the creative industry through modelling, acting and digital content creation, with ambitions that extend beyond Uganda.





Her modelling journey began in 2017, developing an interest in fashion, photography and creative expression. Her early experiences in the industry helped her gain confidence in front of the camera and opened opportunities to work on different creative projects.





In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she began exploring acting and comedy, adding new dimensions to her career. What started as an expansion beyond modelling gradually became an opportunity to develop her screen presence, experiment with storytelling and connect with audiences through digital platforms.





As online entertainment continued to grow, Onlysiima embraced content creation, including comedy, as another way to express herself creatively. Through platforms such as TikTok, she has been able to reach audiences outside her immediate environment and build a digital presence alongside her work in fashion and film.



Her acting journey has included projects such as The Run and African Dream. In African Dream, she portrayed a character romantically involved with one of the main characters, giving her an opportunity to explore a role beyond her work as a model.





Beyond Uganda, Onlysiima has continued to pursue creative opportunities in Canada. Her work has included collaborations with 6ix Element Toronto, while her experience in the fashion and commercial space has also involved Career 1 Inc, where she has worked as a brand ambassador.





Her interest in international entertainment has also taken her to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), one of the major events on the global film calendar. Attending TIFF provided another opportunity to engage with the film industry in a city that hosts filmmakers, actors and other entertainment professionals from around the world.





Balancing different creative interests has become an important part of Onlysiima’s professional journey. Modelling introduced her to the visual side of entertainment, while acting and comedy have allowed her to explore performance and character development. Digital content creation, meanwhile, gives her another avenue through which to communicate with audiences and develop her public profile.





As she continues to pursue opportunities across fashion, film and online media, Onlysiima is working towards building a broader international career while maintaining her connection to Uganda’s creative industry.





Her journey, thus reflects an evolving career in which modelling serves as a foundation for exploring other forms of entertainment, with acting and digital media becoming increasingly important parts of her ambitions.