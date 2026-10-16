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Oboth order Min. Kamuntu to present a report on rising insecurity  

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth has directed the Minister for Internal Affairs, Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu, to present a statement on the floor of Parliament regarding the increasing insecurity situation in the districts of Kazo, Rubanda, Kiruhura, Kitagwenda, and others.

 

The speaker’s directive comes in response to the rising outcry from MPs about the continuous murders of their constituents in various areas, including Kyaka Central and Buwekula South.

 

Raising the matter of national importance, the Member of Parliament for Kyaka Central, Tom Bright, reported that more than five people have been killed in his constituency within just one month, which is alarming and causing panic among the locals.

 

The Shadow Minister for Defence and Internal Affairs, Joseph Sewungu, has called upon the government to train local council chairpersons to assist the Uganda Police Force in preventing crime in communities.

 

The Speaker has urged the Minister for Internal Affairs to urgently address this issue.

 

“They don’t need much time. This house feels that the government chief will be in areas where there is insecurity. Insecurity affects people in various ways. The minister should come here tomorrow and give us and comfort those people about the security of those six districts.

We should get a baptism for that. Is it hooliganism? Is it a Rebel activity? What is it? Because we do not know who else would be killed between now and the two weeks to come,” Speaker Oboth Said.

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