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Africa women rights groups unite for gender equality, media sustainability

African women media and gender-focused organisations, have embarked on advancing gender equality, strengthening media sustainability, and supporting organisations to build a more inclusive media system across the Africa continent.

 

The women-led Coalition for Gender Equality and Media Sustainability in Africa (CGEMSA) continental Alliance, has been launched, bringing together organisations with vast experience in championing media women development, gender advocacy, and press freedom.

 

The Executive Director, Association of Media Women in Kenya Queenter Mbori, on behalf of the founding members noted that as media continues to position itself in the transformative social change, new digital media is unlocking dynamic opportunities, yet amid declining funding for civil society and media initiatives, are facing unprecedented challenges.

 

Ms. Mbori said organizations across Africa have long spearheaded gender equality and media development, adding that, this coalition aims at uniting these efforts, thereby creating a united platform to mobilize resources, champion regional collaboration, and empower organizations to continue driving meaningful change beyond borders. 

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