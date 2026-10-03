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Retired army officer to defend himself in aggravated defilement case

The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala has ruled that retired Lieutenant Colonel, Stephen Aine Owomugisha, has a case to answer over charges of aggravated child trafficking and aggravated defilement.

 

Lady Justice Susan Okalany ruled that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to require Owomugisha to defend himself.

 

The charges arise from allegations involving a girl who was 11 years old during the period in question.

 

Prosecution alleges that between 2020 and 2022 in Teso Modern Ward, Lira City, Owomugisha received, maintained and harboured the girl for purposes of sexual exploitation, and also engaged in sexual acts with her.

 

The prosecution called 13 witnesses and presented 10 exhibits, including evidence on the girl’s age and a medical examination.

 

Justice Okalany said the evidence met the threshold of a prima facie case on both counts.

 

The judge has therefore ordered Owomugisha to enter his defence.

 

Owomugisha, who has previously denied the charges, is expected to begin his defence on October 7th 2026.

 

He has previously claimed that the case was fabricated against him following a land dispute he won against the late Supreme Court Judge, Rubby Opio Aweri.

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