PM Nabbanja calls for wholesome approach to service delivery 

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has called for stronger coordination among government institutions to improve service delivery and support Uganda’s long-term economic growth.





She made the call during the conclusion of a retreat for Chief Executive Officers and heads of boards of government agencies held at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.





The retreat brought together leaders of government agencies to discuss ways of strengthening collaboration, improving institutional performance and ensuring government programmes are implemented more effectively.





Ms.Nabbanja said greater coordination is particularly important as Uganda pursues its target of expanding the economy to US$500 billion by 2040 noting that achieving the target requires collective effort across government ministries and agencies.