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Uganda eases entry rules for international travellers

KAMPALA. International travellers arriving in Uganda will no longer be required to show yellow fever vaccination certificates at points of entry. This is according to the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC).

 

The development removes one of the requirements previously associated with immigration clearance for passengers arriving through airports and other border entry points.

 

The clarification comes amid questions from travellers seeking confirmation of the revised entry procedures.

 

Immigration Uganda, through its official X account, confirmed the change when asked whether the removal of the requirement had been verified.

 

The move is expected to simplify arrival procedures for travellers entering Uganda, although authorities have not indicated when the revised requirement took effect or whether other health-related entry measures remain in force.

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