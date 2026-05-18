Nandutu appeals against four year jail sentence

KAMPALA: Former Bududa Woman Member of Parliament Agnes Nandutu has appealed against the four year jail sentence handed to her by the Anti-Corruption Court in connection with the Karamoja iron sheets scandal.

Nandutu was on April 10th, 2026 sentenced to four years in prison by Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo after she was convicted of dealing with suspect property.

In her appeal before the Court of Appeal, Nandutu argues that the trial judge failed to properly evaluate the evidence and therefore arrived at a wrong conclusion.

The former minister was also barred from holding public office for ten years.

Court heard that Nandutu unlawfully possessed 2,000 iron sheets that had been procured under the Office of the Prime Minister Relief programme for vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

Justice Kajuga ruled that the iron sheets were diverted for personal use instead of benefiting the intended communities.

Evidence before court showed that on April 23rd, 2022, the iron sheets were collected from the Office of the Prime Minister stores in Namanve by Nandutu’s political assistant Eva Bazibu on her instructions.

The iron sheets were later transported to Nandutu’s farm in Mukono where they were reportedly received by her farm manager John Mutanga.

The judge further ruled that Nandutu was fully aware that the iron sheets were specifically meant for Karamoja-related activities and not Bududa District as she had claimed.

The offence of dealing with suspect property carries a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment or a fine of 3.2 million shillings.