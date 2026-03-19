Muslims asked to maintain deeds after Eid

KAMPALA: With just hours to the 2026 Eid al-Fitr celebrations, Hajji Abbas Muluubya, the Secretary General for the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has asked the Muslims to continue with the good deed they have exhibited during the holy month of Ramathan in order to improve social relations within their respective communities.

This call was made during a ceremony where Diamond Trust Bank Uganda (DTB) donated food items to Muslim communities in Kampala and Wakiso Districts, ahead of preparations to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, on Friday March 20th, 2026.

He also congratulated Muslims for observing the fast and engaging in good deeds during the holy month, encouraging them to continue these acts of kindness even after Ramadan ends.

“Fellow Muslims, thank you for fasting and partaking in Allah’s blessings. The teachings in the Quran demand that we offer alms and pay zakat among other acts, I am pleased to see those giving to others who struggle to make ends meet. My prayer is that we continue these good deeds even beyond the fasting period, and may Allah continue to reward you,” he added.

Andrew Musanje, the Head of Retail Banking at DTB thanked Muslims for observing the fast, one of the key pillars that tests one’s faith. He also thanked Muslims for supporting the bank, noting that the donation is partly a token of appreciation for their support.

Written by Tom Brian Angurini