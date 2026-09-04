KAMPALA: High Court Judge Gadenya Paul Wolimbwa has granted socialite Kirumira Bryan, alias Bryan White, mandatory bail after he spent 293 days on remand without being committed to the High Court.

Bryan White is facing six charges before Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court, including human sacrifice, manslaughter, rash and negligent acts, possession of narcotic drugs, conspiracy to commit a felony and giving false information.

Justice Wolimbwa ruled that since the human sacrifice charge is punishable by death and is triable only by the High Court, Bryan White was entitled to mandatory bail after spending more than the constitutionally prescribed 180 days on remand without committal.

The court ordered him to deposit 10 million shillings in cash and provide two substantial sureties, each bonded at 50 million shillings non-cash.

He has also been barred from visiting the alleged scene of the crime in Badongo, contacting prosecution witnesses, the deceased’s family or his co-accused, and leaving Uganda without court permission.

The judge directed that Bryan White be released after the sureties are vetted and approved by the Deputy Registrar.