Kegegwa receives king Oyo’s body

The body of the late Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has been flown to Kyegegwa district where it has been received by hundreds of mourners who were waiting to pay their respects at Humura Primary School Grounds.

Omukama Oyo died on August 27th, 2026 in the United States of America, where he had been undergoing medical treatment for cancer.

The king’s remains were earlier received at Entebbe International Airport by president Yoweri Museveni accompanied by the royal family, Tooro kingdom officials and several other dignitaries.

The president eulogized king Oyo, describing him as a great leader whose reign was characterized by efforts to improve the welfare of his people and contribute to the development of the country.

The president recounted the fallen King’s journey from his childhood and school years to his eventual ascension to the Tooro throne and leadership of his subjects.

He also highlighted Omukama Oyo’s leadership qualities, commitment to his people and the impact he made during his reign, noting that his contribution to Tooro and Uganda will remain part of his legacy.

The arrival of the King’s remains marks the beginning of the official period of mourning as the country and the people of Tooro honor the life and legacy of Omukama Oyo.

The casket bearing the remains of the fallen king will now be taken to Fort Portal city. The king’s burial is scheduled for September 12th.