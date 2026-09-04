Adhola culture leader eulogizes King Oyo

The leader of the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution, His Royal Highness Kwar Adhola, Moses Stephen Owori, has mourned the death of Omukama of Tooro Kingdom, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, describing his demise as a great loss to the people of Tooro and the traditional leadership fraternity.

In a condolence message delivered on behalf of the people of Padhola and the Council of Traditional Leaders in Africa-Uganda Chapter, Kwar Adhola said Padhola shares a common historical ancestry with the royal clan of Tooro, the Babito including names.

He has described the late king as a monarch who used his reign to promote development, social harmony and positive change among his subjects.

Omukama Oyo died on August 27th, 2026 in the United States of America, where he had been undergoing medical treatment for cancer. The king’s remains were earlier received at Entebbe International Airport by President Yoweri Museveni accompanied by the royal family, Tooro kingdom officials and several other dignitaries.

It was then flown to Kyegegwa district where it was received by hundreds of mourners who were waiting to pay their respects at Humura Primary School Grounds.

The arrival of the King’s remains marks the beginning of the official period of mourning as the country and the people of Tooro honor the life and legacy of Omukama Oyo.

The casket bearing the remains of the fallen king will now be taken to the Karuziika palace in Fort Portal city where members of the public will be able to pay their respects to their departed leader throughout the nine-day mourning period.

The Omukama’s burial is scheduled for September 12th.