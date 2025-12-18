Archbishop Kaziimba decries campaign brutality

By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala: The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has strongly condemned the police brutality meted on opposition candidates and their supporters during the ongoing campaigns.

This was contained in his Christmas Message delivered on Thursday morning He was this morning delivering his Christmas message to Ugandans at his residence at Namirembe, in Kampala.

The Archbishop has urged political actors and all stakeholders to prioritize peace and unity ahead of the forthcoming general elections, saying Uganda has to utilize the birth of Jesus Christ to reflect on the peace that he brought into the world.

“I call upon all political actors, leaders, security agencies and citizens to commit themselves to peaceful, free and fair elections. We strongly condemn all forms of brutality and violence especially against unarmed citizens”, he said. He emphasized that security agencies are called to protect life and human dignity and not to violate them.

Archbishop Kaziimba has also asked Ugandans to protect the environment in order to prevent natural calamities like floods, landslides and drought which affect human survival and development.

He also used the event to announce the launch, by the Church of Uganda, an emergency humanitarian response with funding from the ACT Alliance to help the disadvantaged communities in Uganda.

The ACT Alliance is a global alliance of more than 145 churches and related organisations from over 120 countries created to provide humanitarian aid for poor and marginalized people.

He said this Christmas the church will continue to stand in solidarity with those in pain and loss especially in Sebei region following the devastating landslides which claimed lives and left many families without shelter, food, and basic necessities.

The landslides affected the districts of Kween and Bukwo following days of heavy rainfall in the Elgon highlands.

Archbishop Kaziimba told journalists that in the districts of Bukwo, Kween, and Kapchorwa over 800 households are currently being supported with a total budget of US$149,000 (approximately over UGX531 million).

Affected households are receiving non-food items such as mattresses, blankets, jerry can sandals solar lights and sanitary materials for women and girls.

He also revealed that mental health and psychosocial support is being provided in collaboration with a number of partners including the Ministry of Health and the Uganda Red cross. “Plans are underway to renovate shelters for selected households starting January 2026”, he added.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo