Archbishop Kaziimba warns Christians against begging

By Ronald Kibanza

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has challenged Christians to work hard and stop begging because it taints their public image.

The head of the Anglican Church in Uganda has today visited Christians of North Kigezi as he bids farewell to the diocese ahead of his retirement in August 2027.

Speaking earlier during his pastoral visit to Kasoroza Church in Nyakagyeme archdeaconry, in Rukungiri District.

‘’ Paul teaches us that whoever doesn’t work, he or she should not even eat. That biblical teaching tells us that we should work for ourselves and stop the habit of kneeling for free things from rich people who worked hard for their own development. Brothers and sisters go and work because free things are no longer available in our country Uganda ’’. Archbishop Kaziimba told Christians while preaching at Kasoroza church of Uganda in Nyakagyeme archdonary during his pastoral visit to the area.

The archbishop added that ‘’ some of you go while claiming people’s things that in the name of Jesus Christ I claim this house, car, women, Land among other things. Wake up and stop dreaming. Just leave your beds and work. I am sure you will get what you want in your lives’’.

During the sermon, the Archbishop also called for unity and reconciliation following the divisions and rifts that were brought about by the 2026 General Elections.

“Brothers and sisters, I know that we fought each other during election time. What you should know is that elections ended and we are a new Uganda that no longer wants fighting. So let’s set our enmities and we work together towards the development of families, communities and our entire nation Uganda’’ He added.

He called on winners to celebrate with maturity and humility, honoring God without provoking others, while offering hope to the defeated.

“If you or your candidate were successful, celebrate with maturity and grace. Do not use your joy as a weapon to provoke those who are grieving a loss; remember that all authority and victory ultimately come from God. For those who did not win, remember that there is still hope. As we rejoice, let our focus be on gratitude to God rather than triumph over our neighbor,” he said.

Written by Reporter