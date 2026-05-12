AU commends Museveni for promoting peace

The African Union (AU) chairperson and President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye, on behalf of the visiting presidents has saluted the people of Uganda for re-electing President Museveni, a move he describes as a powerful affirmation of honouring peace, stability and institutional continuity that Uganda has cultivated over the years.

Delivering his speech during president Museveni’s swearing-in and inauguration at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on Tuesday afternoon, H.E Ndayishimiye, said the AU has been following with admiration the remarkable transformation Uganda has achieved under Museveni’s stewardship.

He also noted that Uganda is undergoing profound progress in the field of security, social cohesion and economic development.

He added that through sustained economic growth, strategic investment in infrastructure and policies aimed at reducing poverty and improving livelihoods, Uganda has steadily positioned herself among the continent’s most promising emerging economies.

H.E Ndayishimye also paid special tribute to President Museveni’s invaluable contribution to the restoration and the consolidation of peace in Burundi.

“At this occasion, I would like to pay special tribute to your valuable contribution to the restoration and the consolidation of peace in Burundi. At a critical moment in our history, your leadership, wisdom and personal commitment played a decisive role in supporting dialogue, reconciliation and stability in the country.

We always remember with gratitude your tireless efforts in favour of peace, not only within our borders but throughout the great lake region”,Ndayishimiye said.

Several international delegates including ten heads of state attended President Museveni’s inauguration ceremony. They included; presidents of Tanzania, Togo, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan among others.