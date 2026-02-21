Besigye family turns to God to seek his release

By Sulaina Nakidde

The family of jailed opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye is seeking divine intervention for his release.

Addressing journalists at their residence in Kasangai, Wakiso District on Saturday afternoon, and his wife Ms Winnie Byanyima has announced prayers organized with church leaders, seeking what she called divine intervention in a case that has remained unresolved since 2024.

The Holy Mass slated for Monday February 23rd at Rubaga Cathedral at 2pm, is to be led by the Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemwogerere.

“We will gather at the Rubaga Cathedral and the Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, His Grace Paul Ssemwogerere, will lead us in a holy mass to pray for Dr. Kizza Besigye and all prisoners and the sick in Uganda, to hold them up in prayer to God and hold up our country to God,” Bynanyima said.

The four-time presidential candidate has spent more than a year in detention. Dr Besigye was arrested together with his aide Hajji Obed Lutale at the Kenyan capital Nairobi, before he was brought home and charged in a military court with illegal possession of firearms and soliciting military support, later treason.

Since late 2025, Ms. Byanyima, also the Executive Director UNAIDS has been actively demanding the release of her husband, who has been detained in Luzira Maximum Security Prison since November 2024.

She told reporters that she also reached out to the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) requesting to the list of party members and supporters who are in prison and received over 600 names.

“In these recently concluded elections, many people who went missing, I was expecting a list of 30-50 people, but NUP General Secretary said the list keeps on growing. There are some who’ve been missing for even up to six to seven years. It is for those families whose family members are in prison for many years without charge, fifteen years, I met one yesterday”, she added.

Ms. Byanyima has also reiterated her willingness and readiness to engage the government in negotiations for the release of her husband.

