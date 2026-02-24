Besigye, Lutale sent back on remand

By Ruth Anderah

KAMPALA: The High Court in Kampala has directed the prosecution to make a full and final disclosure of evidence to the defence in the treason case against veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Presiding Judge Emmanuel Baguma issued the directive after the defence team, led by Kenyan Senior Counsel Martha Karua, informed court that the prosecution had only made partial disclosure.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko agreed with the defence and assured court that the State will complete disclosure by March 3rd, 2026.

Court has now ordered the prosecution to comply by that date, with both parties expected to return to court on March 12th, 2026, for final scheduling of the trial.

The treason case involves Dr. Kizza Besigye, his aide Hajji Obeid Lutale, and UPDF officer Captain Oola Denish Oyaa.

The trio is accused of plotting to overthrow the Government of Uganda by force of arms.

According to the prosecution, the alleged plot was discussed during meetings held in several countries, including Switzerland, Greece, Kenya, and Uganda.

State prosecutors allege that Dr. Besigye attended meetings in Geneva on October 29th, 2023, January 24th, and June 14th, 2024, as well as another meeting in Athens, Greece, on September 29th, 2024, where plans to overthrow the government were allegedly discussed.

Court documents further indicate that Dr. Besigye later travelled with Hajji Obeid Lutale to Nairobi, Kenya, on November 16th, 2024, where similar discussions allegedly took place.

The prosecution also claims that between June and July 2024, Dr. Besigye solicited and received five thousand United States dollars, allegedly used to facilitate the travel of 36 people from Uganda to Kisumu, Kenya, for training linked to the alleged plot.

Additionally, the State alleges that between October 2023 and November 2024, the accused exchanged WhatsApp messages discussing intentions to overthrow the government by force of arms.

The indictment further includes two counts of misprision of treason against Dr. Besigye, for allegedly failing to report knowledge of an intended treasonous act.

In separate counts, Hajji Obeid Lutale and Captain Oola are accused of failing to report alleged knowledge that Dr. Besigye intended to commit treason.

Ends.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo