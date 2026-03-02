The newly appointed Honorary Consul to Dominica presents credentials.

By Mike Sebalu

The newly appointed Ministry Honorary Consul of the Commonwealth of Dominica in Uganda, Allan Tayebwa on Feb 27, presented his credentials to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs John Mulimba.

Tayebwa is now formally recognized by the host country and grants him the authority to carry out consular duties in Uganda.

“I am deeply honoured and happy for this day. Viewing this appointment as both a privilege and a responsibility. I look forward to strengthening the relationship between Uganda and the Commonwealth of Dominica, fostering commercial diplomacy through trade, investment, and meaningful partnerships that will benefit our people and businesses.” He said



“There is no visa requirement between Uganda and Dominica for tourism or business travel, and the government of Dominica is working with Ethiopian Airlines to shorten the route from Uganda,” he added

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba while welcoming him on board emphasized the critical need for focusing on standards, consumer demands, and the effective marketing of Uganda’s products, such as Coffee, in trade.

He implored him to put much effort on strengthening partnerships.

Allan Tayebwa is a business leader and entrepreneur. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Goldmine Finance.

Mr. Tayebwa’s appointment marks a meaningful step forward in advancing collaboration, friendship, and economic engagement between Uganda and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

