Catholic priest charged with money laundering, remanded till January

Benjamin Ntalo | December 23, 2025

 

Courtesy ; Daily Monitor

 

By Gertrude Mutyaba and Fahad Jjingo

MASAKA: Rev Father Deusdedit Ssekabira, the Catholic priest from Masaka Diocese, has been charged with money laundering and remanded to prison.

He appeared on Tuesday afternoon before Masaka Grade One Magistrate Abdallah Kayiza, who remanded him until January 21st 2026.

According to the charge sheet, “Fr Ssekabira and others still at large, between 2023 and 2025 at Centenary Bank in Masaka District, intentionally concealed or disguised the true ownership of Shs 500 million knowing or suspecting such property to be the proceeds of crime”.

Masaka Diocesan Legal Officer Mr. Alexander Lule told reporters at court that they intend to file a bail application on Wednesday morning.

“So today we have been blessed. Our client Rev Fr. Deusdedit Ssekabira, has finally been brought to court but unfortunately the charge that was slapped against him (money laundering) is only triable by the High Court and we have learnt that the matter is going to be forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Court”, said Mr. Lule.

He added that while they are ready to have the matter heard, they will file a bail application immediately to ensure their client secure temporary release from jail.

“We want to see that Father is released before Christmas, so we have today and tomorrow. And we have also asked for disclosure to see the evidence they have against our client and that he be given medical care by prison authorities, which has been granted” he added.

While delivering his Christmas message, the Bishop of Masaka Diocese, Serverus Jjumba, commended all those who have stood by Rev. Fr.Ssekabira since the news of his arrest broke.

“Initially the incident was perceived as mere misfortune, but it later became clear that it was a serious matter”, said Bishop Jjumba

He added that diocesan leaders are handling the issue cautiously and with firmness, expressing hope that the truth will eventually come out.

Fr. Ssekabira was recently arrested by security personnel and held at unknown detention facility for nearly two weeks, sparking concerns and fear within Masaka Diocese and the local community.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo

