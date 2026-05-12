City Oilers confirm third signing

City Oilers have strengthened their squad with the signing of naturalised Ugandan-American small forward Germaine Roebuck Jr, making him their third acquisition in the ongoing National Basketball League mid-season transfer window.

The Oilers, who are aiming to reclaim the league title they lost to Namuwongo Blazers last season, had earlier brought in Patrick Rembert and Jonathan Komagum.

Roebuck is not new to the Oilers setup, having previously featured for the team in the Basketball Africa League qualifiers in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Born in Illinois, USA, Roebuck has played professionally across several countries including Nicaragua, Portugal, the United States and Rwanda.

He has also represented the Uganda national basketball team, the Silverbacks, after his naturalisation.

The Oilers have been dominant this season, winning 14 of their 15 games so far, with their only defeat coming against Rezlife Saints.

By Brian Kawalya