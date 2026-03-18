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City tycoon Ruparelia loses millions of shillings in land dispute case

Ruth Anderah | March 18, 2026

 KAMPALA: The High Court in Kampala has awarded Shs81.4 million in compensation to Dr. Peter Musoke Gukiina in a long running land dispute involving businessman Sudhir Ruparelia and Speke Hotel 1996 Limited.

In her judgment delivered on Wednesday morning, Justice Patience Basaza Wasswa ruled that Speke Hotel unlawfully encroached on Dr. Gukiina’s land, Busiro Block 443 Plot 50 in Kongero, Wakiso District.

Court found that part of the company’s perimeter wall extended onto Dr. Gukiina’s land by 0.09 acres, amounting to trespass.

However, the judge dismissed most of Dr. Gukiina’s claims, including his assertion that he was a lawful occupant of neighboring plots owned by Speke Hotel.

Instead of ordering demolition of the wall, the court awarded Shs.66.4 million as compensation for the encroached land, and an additional 15 million shillings as general damages for inconvenience.

The court directed that the total sum be paid immediately, with interest at 10 percent per year until full payment.

Court also ruled that each party will bear its own legal costs.

 

 

Written by Ruth Anderah

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