Clergy condemn Ggaba juvenile killings

By KFM team

Voices against violent crime have dominated messages for the Way of the Cross. This follows Thursday’s gruesome murder of four juveniles at a Day Care Center in Ggaba, a Kampala suburb.

The messages were delivered as hundreds of Christians took part in the Public Way of the Cross procession, a practice that reflects Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and suffering before his crucification.

Delivering his Good Friday message before leading the Way of the Cross procession, at Rubaga Cathedral, the Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere condemned the killing of the toddlers, calling for peaceful co-existence among all Ugandans.

He also congratulated the faithful for successfully completing the Lenten period, urging them not to remain steadfast in the Lord even after celebrating Easter on Sunday.

Kalungu West Member of Parliament Joseph Ssewungu and the state minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye were among the faithful who participated in the procession in Kampala.

For the Anglican Church, the spiritual walk to Old Kampala Secondary School Play Grounds was led by Dr Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda. He has also re-echoed calls for peace among Christians and the entire human race, especially in the troubled Middle East countries.

Away from Kampala, in Teso sub-region, Dr Joseph Eciru Oliac, the Bishop of Soroti has led the Christians in an eleven-kilometer Way of the Cross Walk from Omodoi village to Immaculate Conception Church in Soroti City.

In Nebbi district, the faithful have braved the scorching sun to take part in a procession led by the Bishop of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, Rt Rev Constantine Rupiny.

And in Koboko district, hundreds of the faithful started the procession at Koboko Boma Grounds, before proceeding to Koboko Hill (commonly known as Calvary) where a group of students demonstrated how Jesus Christ and the two thieves were nailed on the crosses at the Calvary. The hill has for long been viewed as a sacred symbol of Calvary.

The procession was led by the Parish Priest of Koboko Parish, Rev Fr. Saviour Nzia.

Written by Reporter