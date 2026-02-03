Court framed four key issues for determination in 2026 General elections

Ruth Anderah

The Supreme Court has framed four key issues for determination in the 2026 presidential election petition challenging President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s victory.

The court will first determine whether there was non-compliance with the Presidential Elections Act and the Electoral Commission Act in the conduct of the election.

Allegations raised include discrepancies between votes tallied at polling stations and the final declared results, the adoption and application of the 2025 Biometric Voter Verification System regulations, failure to integrate the National Voters Register with biometric technology, the holding of elections in ungazetted polling stations, and claims of partisan involvement of the army in the electoral process.

Secondly, the justices will decide whether any proven non-compliance substantially affected the final outcome of the election.

The court will also examine allegations that electoral offences among them bribery and the use of coercive or derogatory language were committed by president Museveni, either personally or through agents acting with his knowledge or approval.

Lastly, the court will determine whether the petitioner, former National Peasants Party presidential candidate Robert Kasibante, is entitled to the remedies sought.

During the proceedings, lawyer John Isabirye, representing Kasibante, indicated his intention to cross-examine two witnesses, the Deputy Attorney General and Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, if the court permits.

Chief Justice Dr.Flavian Zeija directed that any cross-examination will take place on Monday, February 9th 2026.

The petitioner is expected to file and serve submissions by February 13th, followed by the respondents on February 15th, with a rejoinder due on February 16th.

All parties will return to court on February 18th 2026 to confirm whether they will highlight their submissions, after which the court will announce the judgment date.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice noted that detailed submissions had already been filed regarding an application before the court, adding that highlights may not be necessary.

A ruling on that application is scheduled for February 6th at 10 a.m.

End

Written by Benjamin Ntalo