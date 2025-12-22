Court set tomorrow to rule on Besigye’s applications.

By Ruth Anderah

The High Court in Kampala has set tomorrow to rule on veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye’s applications seeking to halt his treason trial.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has also asked court to dismiss the bail application filed by Dr. Besigye and his co-accused.

Addressing court, the prosecution submitted that granting bail is discretionary and depends on the circumstances of each case, arguing that the applicants have not met the required threshold.

On the issue of sureties, the prosecution invited court to find them not substantial, arguing that all the proposed sureties are politically aligned to Dr. Besigye and regard him as their leader, making it difficult to compel them to ensure his appearance in court.

The prosecution further argued that the applicants are facing the serious offence of treason, and that it would be difficult to secure reliable sureties in the event that the accused persons abscond.

The state also disputed claims by the defence that the applicants would not commit further offences if released on bail.

According to the prosecution, Dr. Besigye in particular poses a high risk, arguing that if granted bail, he is likely to resume the activities that led to his arrest.

The ruling is to be delivered electronically on email.

