CSOs task 12th parliament to increase health budget

As members of the 12th parliament continue to take oath, a section of the Civil Society is calling on the legislators to prioritize increasing domestic financing for health.

The three-day exercise commenced this morning with at least 197 members having taken oath by close of business today.

The swearing-in exercise also marks the start of the 12th parliament term following the January elections.

Speaking to KFM, Fatia Kiyange, the Executive Director of the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development, says Uganda’s 2001 commitment to the Abuja Declaration on health financing should remain central.

She also urges parliament to pass and operationalize a national health insurance law to expand access for people who cannot afford care.

“I would expect the members of Parliament to prioritize the health and well-being of the population, the health of the well-being of the people in their constituencies, because one of the big challenges of our time currently is access to health, especially those that are most vulnerable,” Kiyange said.

On April 10, 2026, Dr. Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST), while at Makerere University for high-level meeting on health financing explained why the president Museveni disregarded past submissions the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by the Ministry of Health.

Museveni directed the Ministries of Health and Finance to urgently redesign the long-delayed NHIS to accelerate its rollout, this was issued during recent cabinet discussions on the 2026/2027 financial year national budget.