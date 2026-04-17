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Doctor says Okello was mentally stable despite claims of ritual motive

Ruth Anderah | April 17, 2026

The High Court sitting in Ggaba has today heard medical evidence from a government doctor in the ongoing trial of Christopher Okello Onyum, who is accused of murdering children at a daycare centre.

Dr Emmanuel Nuwamanya, a medical practitioner with over 25 years of experience, told court that he examined the accused on April 7, 2026, following a request from Ggaba Police Station.

The doctor testified that at the time of examination, Okello had multiple injuries, including bruises on the forehead, eye, abdomen and back.

He said the injuries were caused by blunt force and were already healing, estimated to be about three to four days old.

On the accused’s mental state, Dr Nuwamanya informed court that Okello was calm, cooperative and exhibited normal behaviour.

“He was calm, cooperative and exhibited normal behaviour. His speech was coherent, memory intact and judgment appeared sound,” Dr Nuwamanya told court.

However, the doctor noted that during the examination, Okello expressed beliefs linked to wealth acquisition through human sacrifice and reportedly explained that the alleged killings were motivated by a desire for enrichment.

Court also heard that Okello claimed to have suffered from mental illness between 2016 and 2025, including experiencing auditory and visual hallucinations.

He further alleged that he had previously killed his younger brother and had attempted suicide in 2023.

Dr Nuwamanya clarified that this information was not independently verified, as the accused did not provide any supporting medical documents at the time of examination.

Despite these claims, the doctor maintained that, based on his professional assessment, Okello was mentally stable at the time he was examined and did not exhibit symptoms that would impair his judgment.

“Based on my assessment, he was mentally stable and did not exhibit any condition that would impair his judgment,” he said.

Written by Ruth Anderah

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