EC conducts repeat elections for MPs in Kiryandongo, Ibanda and Alebtong

Barbara Anyait and Bill Oketch

The Electoral Commission is today conducting repeat elections for Directly Elected Members of Parliament in the constituencies where voting was previously suspended, due to serious errors on the ballot papers.

Voting was suspended in the constituencies of Kibanda North, Kiryandongo District, Ibanda Municipality, Ibanda District, and Ajuri County Constituency, Alebtong District where the affected polling stations are in Awori, Acede, Ojul and Owalo parishes.

Specifically, in Ibanda Municipality, a candidate reported a mismatch between his approved symbol and the one printed on the ballot, while in Kibanda North, the name of a duly nominated parliamentary candidate was missing from the ballot.

According to the Commission, the elections will take place in the above-mentioned places, starting at 7am and close at 4pm.

The Commission also adds that, counting of votes and declaration of results shall take place immediately the voting stops.

In Alebtong district, the opposition Uganda People’s Congress party chairman, Nelson Adea Akar, has alleged that UPDF soldiers have surrounded their area ahead of today’s parliamentary election in Ajuri County, a claim security forces have denied.

This reportedly happened late last night as UPC delegates arrived in Ojul Parish, Awei Sub-county, to protect their flag bearer’s votes.

The UPC candidate, Fred Jalameso, who is running against Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua was leading in the preliminary results from 160 out of 178 polling stations.

However, the Electoral Commission ordered a re-run in 18 polling stations due to alleged irregularities.

The move followed a challenge by Jalameso, who alleged that the declared results did not match those recorded at the polling stations.

Jalameso was leading with over 14,000 votes (44.5%) when results from 160 of 178 polling stations were tallied, followed by NRM’s Obua, the incumbent with 12,000 votes, representing 40%.

The regional elections officer, Jackson Igenyi, had conducted a recount following Jalameso’s complaint and discovered serious discrepancies, prompting the re-run.

The UPC is concerned about the presence of UPDF soldiers, citing potential intimidation of voters.

In February 2025, police dispersed UPC supporters with teargas in Alebtong, citing security concerns.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo