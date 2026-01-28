Electoral Commission conducts election of youth representatives to parliament

By Sulaina Nakidde

The Electoral Commission today conducts election of Regional Youth Representatives to the 12th Parliament.

According to the Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, the regional conference for Eastern Region is to be held at Islamic University in Uganda, Mable Campus.

Speaking ahead of the exercise, Kamuli District Youth Council Chairperson Cyprian Ngobi has cautioned the delegates against betraying their constituents by auctioning the national youth leadership to the highest bidder.

He warns that the love for money erodes democracy, essence and quality of representation.

“When you sell your vote, you sell your freedom and voice. Ultimately, you cannot be heard”, he said.

In Central region, the election will be held at Masaka Sports Arena, Kitovu, in western it will at Ntare School, Mbarara City and for northern region the youth delegates conference shall be held at Mvara Secondary School, Arua City.

