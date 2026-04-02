Politicians urged to embrace servant leadership

KAMPALA: Christians conclude the Holy Week today amid calls to embrace servant leadership as signified by Jesus’ washing of his disciples’ feet.

In its Easter message to Ugandans, the Opposition Uganda People’s Congress has urged Christians to reflect on the resurrection of Jesus Christ and show love and compassion towards one another.

The party’s head of media and Communication, Faizo Muzeyi, says there are important lessons to pick from the experience of Jesus Christ like being humble, kind and humane, all of which are essential for peace and harmony which Uganda needs today.

Muzeyi adds that even after the Holy Week, Christians should continue with constant reflection and living by the word of God, to help Uganda’s leaders shun evils like corruption, enact appropriate laws and take decisions that can take the country forward.

Meanwhile, also in his Easter message to believers, the Bishop of Kabale Diocese, Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira has emphasized that the resurrection of Jesus Christ is the greatest sign of God’s love for humanity and a source of new life for all Christians.

He called on Christians to reflect deeply on the meaning of Holy Week and actively participate in the saving mysteries of Christ.

Bishop Rubaramira noted that while people in the Old Testament looked forward to salvation, Christians today are called to experience and live it through the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.

Holy Thursday is a significant day on the Christian calendar that commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus with His apostles.

It marks the institution of the Eucharist, where Jesus shared his body and blood, and is celebrated during Holy Week, leading to Good Friday and ultimately Easter Sunday- a commemoration of Jesus’ resurrection.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda is this morning expected to deliver his Easter message to believers at Namirembe Cathedral, in Kampala.

By Prossy Kisakye & Obed Kankiriho

Written by Reporter