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KCCA showcases air quality leadership at Rio summit 

Prossy Kisakye | April 2, 2026

KAMPALA: Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), led by the Executive Director, Sharifah Buzeki, is representing Uganda at the Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where over 50 cities have convened to share innovative strategies for tackling non-communicable diseases and building healthier urban environments.

At the global gathering, Kampala has emerged a leader in air quality management, showcasing a series of groundbreaking initiatives that are transforming how cities monitor and respond to pollution.

The Summit that focuses on climate change and health financing, brings together over 300 leaders to discuss urgent global health challenges and solutions.

Among the highlights is the deployment of more than 100 air quality monitors across the city, one of the most extensive urban monitoring networks in Africa.

Kampala has also introduced devices that provide real-time air quality alerts, enabling communities to respond swiftly to emerging risks.

These efforts are part of a broader, data-driven approach that places citizens at the center of environmental management.

Written by Prossy Kisakye

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