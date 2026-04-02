Pallisa MP Otukol, 3 others convicted of corruption 

KAMPALA: The Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced a Member of Parliament (MP) and three others for offences related to causing financial loss, theft, and conspiracy to defraud Namisindwa District Local Government.

Samuel Otukol, the MP for Pallisa County who is also a director in Samix Uganda Limited and Zedkol Financial Services, was sentenced on Thursday in absentia and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on multiple counts of theft and conspiracy to defraud.

He was also ordered to compensate the district over 307 million shillings, money that was fraudulently obtained through the two companies.

Former Chief Administrative Officer of Namisindwa District, Francis Odap, was sentenced to 14 months in prison after being convicted on several counts of causing financial loss and conspiracy to defraud.

The court, presided over by Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe, found that he approved fictitious invoices that led to the loss of public funds.

Willy Wamburu, the Acting Chief Financial Officer, was handed a 15-month prison sentence.

Court heard that he initiated the fraudulent invoices and misadvised the Chief Administrative Officer, thereby abusing his position of trust.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Osire, a director in Zedkol Financial Services, was fined a total of 6.5 million shillings and ordered to compensate the district over 105 million shillings, being part of the stolen funds.

He is required to pay the compensation within four months after serving his sentence.

In delivering the sentences, the court considered the roles played by each convict, the abuse of public office, and the need to deter corruption.

The prosecution, led by Senior State Attorney Emily Mutuzo Sendaula noted that Otukol was the mastermind behind the scheme and had previously been convicted of similar offences. He also absconded from court before judgment and sentencing.

Written by Ruth Anderah