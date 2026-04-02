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Minister Mao’s parliamentary victory challenged

Ruth Anderah | April 2, 2026
GULU: The High Court in Gulu has received an election petition challenging the victory of Laroo-Pece Division Member of Parliament, also Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao.
The petition, filed by former parliamentary candidate Tonny Kitara Tonny, seeks to nullify the election results declared by the Electoral Commission following the January 15th, 2026 polls.
Kitara, who garnered 2,867 votes, alleges that Minister Mao, who is also the president general of the opposition Democratic Party was declared winner with 7,359 votes, engaged in widespread electoral malpractice that substantially affected the outcome of the election.
In the petition filed before the High Court in Gulu, Kitara accuses Mao of violating provisions of the Parliamentary Elections Act through illegal campaign activities, including campaigning outside the official schedule and conducting late night radio campaigns beyond the legally permitted time.
He further alleges that Mao used government resources, including an official vehicle and police escorts, to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates.
The petitioner also claims that there was voter bribery, citing several incidents where money was allegedly given to individuals and groups to influence their vote.
Mao is also accused of making false statements during campaigns and misleading voters, including claims that some candidates had stepped down in his favour.
Kitara also faults the Electoral Commission for failing to address complaints raised during the electoral process, accusing the body of colluding with Mao.
The court has since issued a notice requiring the respondents to file their defence within ten days after being served, warning that the matter may proceed in their absence if they fail to respond.
Kitara is now asking the court to annul Mao’s election, order a fresh vote, and compel the respondents to pay the costs of the petition.

Written by Ruth Anderah

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