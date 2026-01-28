Hearing of Nandutu corruption case flops

&

KAMPALA: The hearing of a corruption case against former state minister for Karamoja Affairs minister, Agnes Nandutu failed to resume on Wednesday morning due to the absence of the trial Judge.

The case had been scheduled for final submissions before the Anti-Corruption Court. However, proceedings could not take place after court officials revealed that the trial Judge, Jane Kajuga, is still away on official leave.

Nandutu is facing charges of dealing in suspect property arising from the controversial iron sheets saga. The case, together with that of her former boss Goretti Kitutu (former Minister for Karamoja Affairs), has drawn public attention.

Kitutu’s trial however, remains on hold pending the determination of her petition challenging the legality of the proceedings against her.

Another co-accused, the State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi was late last year acquitted after the prosecution withdrew all charges against him.

Court officials said a new date for Nandutu’s case will be communicated once the trial Judge resumes duty.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo