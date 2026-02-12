General Court Martial resumes business after a year of suspension

By Ruth Anderah

KAMPALA: The General Court Martial has today Thursday, February 12, 2025, resumed its operations after more than a year of suspension.

The halt followed a directive by the Supreme Court in January 2025 ordering the military court to stop all trials, implement reforms, and ensure that its members are appointed on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission.

Following the directive, Brigadier General Richard Tukacungurwa was appointed to lead the Court.

The Supreme Court also barred the tribunal from trying civilians and handling non-service offences.

As part of the reforms, the court has restructured its panel from seven members to three to hear cases.

The court began its renewed session by reading murder charges against Sergeant Jotham Karamuzi, an enforcement officer with the National Forestry Authority attached to the Greater Masaka region.

Sergeant Karamuzi is jointly charged with 11 civilians over the alleged kidnap, robbery, and murder of one Godfrey Munyarandizi on December 1st 2025.

All twelve accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Addressing the media about the resumption of the Court’s business today, the Chairman Brig. Gen Tukacungurwa said that when the Supreme Court gave its decision, they respected it and complied and made amendments. “Our priority now is to handle all cases that have been committed between its disbandment and now”, he said.

He added that people should now expect from the GCM because it has a panel of three, each member qualified to be a High Court judge.

