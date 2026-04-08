Ggaba murder suspect expected in court today

The suspect, Christopher Okello Onyum 39 years of age, a resident of Katumba Zone in Kyanja, Nakawa Division, was yesterday arraigned before the Makindye Magistrates Court on four counts of murder.

Court proceedings were presided over by Grade One Magistrate Nanjala Aidah, who ordered the accused to return to court today for mention of the case and an update on the status of investigations.

This followed a request by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya, who asked court for a short adjournment.

Court heard that the accused allegedly committed the offences on April 2nd, 2026, at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre in Makindye Division, Kampala District.

The victims are; Eteku Gideon, Keisha Agenorwoth Otim, Sseruyange Ignitius, and Odeke Ryan.

Prison authorities were directed to produce the suspect in court at 2 PM today.

Written by Ruth Anderah