Global election observation mission dragged to court over travel debt

Written by ; Ruth Anderah

A travel company has dragged the Global Election Observation Mission to court, seeking to recover more than 43 million shillings in unpaid travel services.

According to a suit filed before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Buganda Road, Gallivanter Agency Limited accuses Global Election Observation Mission Limited of failing to clear air travel bills for the NGO’s staff.

Court documents indicate that on May 9th, 2025, the travel agency provided air ticketing and re-issuance services to the organisation.

Four days later, the NGO reportedly acknowledged in writing that it owed the company about 26 million shillings, before a subsequent invoice raised the total debt to 43.2 million shillings.

Gallivanter Agency further claims that the NGO issued three cheques on May 19th toward payment of the debt, but all were dishonoured by the bank.

The agency adds that on June 2nd, the NGO’s Chief Executive Officer committed to settle the debt in four instalments of 10 million shillings each, a plan that was never honoured.

The company says the NGO has since made only a partial payment of about 2.4 million shillings, leaving the balance unpaid.

In a letter attached to the plaint, dated August 25th, 2025, and written through Stabit Advocates, the NGO admitted owing the money but blamed the delay on the late arrival of donor funds, pledging to clear the debt once the funds become available.

Gallivanter Agency is asking court to compel the NGO to pay the full 43 million shillings, with interest and costs of the suit.

The case has been allocated to Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi for hearing.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo