Go to the markets, KCCA tells vendors

By Moses Ndhaye

KAMPALA: Kampala’s streets are unusually clear today as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) moves to enforce its directive meant to rid the city of all street vendors.

This follows expiry on Wednesday evening, of the two-week ultimatum issued by the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda. The directive requires street vendors to vacate unauthorised trading spaces, with enforcement starting on Thursday morning.

However, several stakeholders have expressed worry that this may only be a temporary gesture like has been the case with previous directives.

Speaking to KFM, the Authority spokesperson Mr. Daniel NuweAbine has warned that enforcement teams are out to restore trade order and support legitimate businesses and are not relenting.

“We have moved through the city this rainy morning, the streets are clear. But we see some who are standing by the road side their goods tied up in bundles and when you approach them, they says they are going to the bus park and taxi park. Since there are amenities around, we can’t stop them from going to the park but we are watching them and have warned them that if try to return to the streets they will be apprehended”, said Mr NuweAbine.

This initiative also targets commuter taxi and commercial cyclists commonly known as boda bodas operating in ungazetted areas. Mr NuweAbine says for taxis operating in irregular places they have had engagements with their leadership to ensure they also comply to ensure seamless transport.

“We have had discussions with the leadership of UTOF (Uganda Federation of Transport Operators) and they are receptive of the idea and practice of order and are willing and ready to support and mobilise their people to comply to get into the rightful places. The boda bodas and their leadership also know- they have been exposed to the diaspora, they were recently in Dubai and they know what seamless transport operates like. They know they are not allowed in the non motorised area from Luwum Street upto Namirembe Road. But for now let’s finalise with the vendors”, he added in a telephone interview.

KCCA authorities have assured the vendors of availability of operating space in different city markets. According to the Authority’s Executive Director Sharifa Buzeki, over 4,500 spaces have been identified within different public and private markets across the city.

KCCA currently manages 17 public markets within the city and oversees some 69 privately owned markets, with plans to create an additional 10,000 market spaces in the next two years.

KFM reporters have sampled of some of the designated markets including Usafi market where several unoccupied stalls could could be seen but no vendors were in sight and market leadership says not a single request for the stalls had by Thursday morning been received from the evicted vendors.

