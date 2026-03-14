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Government plans 20,000-seater upgrade for Bugembe Stadium

Mike Sebalu | March 14, 2026

The government has unveiled plans to transform Kyabazinga Stadium, commonly known as Bugembe Stadium, into a modern sports complex with a seating capacity of 20,000.

The re-development is part of a nationwide programme led by the National Council of Sports aimed at improving sports facilities across Uganda.

Officials say the project aims to modernise the stadium and expand sporting opportunities for athletes in the Busoga sub-region and the wider eastern part of the country.

According to Milton Chebet, Assistant General Secretary for Technical Affairs at the National Council of Sports, the planned redevelopment will convert the current facility into a multi-sport complex.

The project is expected to feature a 20,000-seat main stadium, training grounds for athletes, an athletics running track, and an indoor sports arena designed to host games such as boxing and basketball.

Chebet explained that Bugembe Stadium and Mbale Stadium have been prioritised as key projects for Eastern Uganda, with construction expected to begin in a later phase of the national sports infrastructure programme.

However, officials say the project could face challenges due to suspected encroachment on part of the land surrounding the stadium.

Chebet noted that some individuals have reportedly built permanent houses on sections of the land meant for the sports complex, raising concerns about whether the full redevelopment plan can be implemented as designed.

It is still unclear whether the government will compensate the occupants if the land needs to be reclaimed for the project.

A key facility in Busoga, Kyabazinga Stadium, which belongs to the Busoga Kingdom, is one of the major sports venues in Eastern Uganda.

Over the years, the stadium has hosted regional football matches and several community sporting events, making it an important facility for sports development in the region.

 

Written by Mike Sebalu

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