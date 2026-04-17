Government pledges new law to strengthen internal auditors’ role

The government is set to introduce a new law aimed at strengthening the internal audit function separating it from the accounting role.

While officially at the opening of the 3-day, 20th Annual Internal Auditors Conference in Munyonyo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said this amendment will enhance the contribution of internal auditors and align the profession with the recently adopted international internal audit standards.

Currently, the internal audit function derives its mandate from the Public Finance Act, as amended in 2015. The law places Internal Auditors under the Chartered Institute of Accountants and requires them to be certified Chartered Accountants, despite internal auditing being a distinct discipline with its own professional standards and certification criteria.

During his keynote address, Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire of the Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court of Uganda, urged Internal Auditors to evolve with the changing scope of their role and become more proactive in order to help reduce the country’s court case backlog.

Written by Mike Sebalu