Govt launches new HIV prevention injectable drug

LIRA: Uganda today launched the use of Lenacapavir, a new long-acting HIV prevention option that will be offered alongside existing HIV prevention methods.

Lenacapavir is a long-acting injectable Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) option

administered once every six months. Evidence from clinical trials in Uganda and South Africa shows that, when used as prescribed, Lenacapavir is safe and was over 99 percent effective at preventing HIV acquisition. The drug is administered on the abdomen or thigh twice a year to prevent HIV infection.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, while launching the drug in Lira city today, said it will be offered as part of Uganda’s comprehensive HIV

prevention package such as condoms, safe medical circumcision, oral antiretroviral PreP.

She said the rollout of Lenacapavir marks a historic milestone in Uganda’s journey toward ending AIDS as a public health threat by the year 2030.

“The rollout of Lenacapavir will be phased, prioritizing people at risk in high-burden districts. The Ministry of health has completed training in 103 health facilities across the country that will begin the phase 1 implementation this April. By December 2026, a total of 300 health facilities shall be expected to provide lenacapavir for PrEP’ Dr Aceng said.

Dr. Robert Mutumba, the head of Aids Control Programme at the Ministry also emphasised that lenacapavir is an HIV prevention drug, not a vaccine. He said lenacapavir prevents HIV but does not prevent pregnancy or other sexually transmitted infections.

Dr. Aceng said Uganda has made significant progress in reducing new HIV infections from 96,000 in 2010 to about 37,000 by the end of 2025, and is expanding access to treatment to over 1.4 million people.

However, she emphasised HIV remains a significant public health challenge across the country, with new infections continuing to occur alongside persistent social, economic, and structural barriers to prevention.

Adolescent girls and young women, as well as high risk populations, often face heightened vulnerability due to gender inequality, stigma, and limited access to services.

The introduction of Lenacapavir has been supported through collaboration with international partners, technical agencies, and donors, including Global Fund, United States Government, World Health Organisation, alongside civil society organizations, community networks, and implementing partners.

These partnerships help ensure that scientific advances translate into equitable access for communities most affected by HIV and support national efforts to strengthen prevention outcomes.

Speaking on behalf of Development partners, United States Deputy Chief of Mission Mikael Cleverley said: “We’re here today to celebrate the historic next step in the United States’ partnership with the Global Fund and Gilead to provide Lenacapavir to high-burden HIV countries, including Uganda.”

“Lenacapavir is a groundbreaking innovation from an American company, and it demonstrates American excellence in science and leadership in HIV prevention,” he added.

He said that the United States and The Global Fund are committed to reach three million people in high-burden countries with Lenacapavir by 2028.

By Tonny Abet & Bill Oketch

Written by Reporter