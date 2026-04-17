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Shs8bn needed for construction of regional offices for Justice Ministry 

Prossy Kisakye | April 17, 2026

The government has been urged to allocate Shs8 billion for the construction of regional offices for the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to ease case congestion and expand access to justice across the country.

This is contained in the report of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on the Sector’s Ministerial Policy Statement and Budget Estimates for Financial Year 2026/2027 presented by the Deputy Chairperson, John Teira, during the plenary session.

The report highlighted that with only seven regional offices serving an average of 25 districts each, workloads and case backlogs remain high, and access to justice especially for vulnerable groups are constrained by long travel distances.

Teira also noted that the five regional offices that were commissioned in the concluding financial year are operating in rented spaces raising the need for permanent offices.

Written by Prossy Kisakye

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