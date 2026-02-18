High Court to hear Oswal human rights enforcement case on February 19

Mike Sebalu

The High Court of Uganda in Kampala will on February19, hear a human rights enforcement application filed by an Indian National also a businesswoman Vasundhara Oswal against several public officials and the Attorney General.

Vasundhara, is one of the two members of the Oswal family who were arrested in October 2024 and remanded to prison on charges of kidnapping with intent to kill chef Mukesh Kumar Menaria, who has worked for the family for seven years.

The other arrested individual was a lawyer from PRO Industries who was taken into custody by police after chef Menaria’s family reported the incident to Interpol.

The matter, registered as Miscellaneous Cause No. 045 of 2026 before the Civil Division, has been brought under Article 50 of the 1995 Constitution and the Human Rights (Enforcement) Act, 2019.

In her Notice of Motion, Oswal alleges multiple violations of her fundamental rights and freedoms.

The respondents in the suit include; four police officers, Bbale Thomas, Agaba Alison, Obwona Joseph, Chief State Attorney Kyomuhendo Joseph, Annette Karungi, and the Attorney General of Uganda.

According to court documents, the applicant claims that the respondents forcefully and unlawfully entered her company premises, conducted a search without a warrant or court order, and subjected her to what she describes as cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

She further alleges unlawful deprivation of property, including jewellery valued at 150,000 US dollars, unauthorized recording of videos and photographs at her factory premises, and what she terms as an unlawful arrest that was broadcast on national television.

The application also cites detention beyond the constitutionally prescribed 48 hours, denial of basic necessities such as food, drinking water, sanitation and medical care, and continued interrogation in the absence of her legal representatives despite her express request for counsel.

Oswal is seeking declarations from the court that the actions of the respondents amounted to violations of her constitutional rights.

In related correspondence, her lawyers have written to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions requesting that the court process be served on Chief State Attorney Kyomuhendo Joseph, who is listed as the fourth respondent in the case.

A similar request has been made to the Uganda Police Force through the Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba, to effect service on the police officers named in the suit.

According to the documents signed by Deputy Registrar Simon Kintu Zirintuusa indicates that the hearing of the application is scheduled for February 19, 2026, at the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala.

The court is expected to determine whether the actions complained of constitute violations of Oswal’s fundamental rights and what remedies, if any, may be granted.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo